Ex-UFC champ Magomed Ankalaev could have quicker turnaround than expected in 2026

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev has every reason to be excited about his immediate future.

Despite his 80-second TKO loss to UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira in October, Ankalaev's career reset is essential to regaining the championship next year. According to his manager Rizvan Magomedov, activity is going to be key for Ankalaev while Pereira examines his future.

"Now it's 1-1 between him and Pereira," Magomedov told MMA Arena, per Red Corner MMA. "Magomed needs to have one fight in between, for example, against Jiri Prochazka. That would be a great stepping stone to the next title shot."

Prochazka is a former light heavyweight titleholder himself who has Octagon time with Pereia, which could make for an intriguing fight.

Magomed Ankalaev Could Face Former UFC Champion In Return

Oct 4, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Even with Ankalaev no longer the champion, Magomedov clarified his client's relationship with the promotion.

"No, the UFC never acts like tyrants," Magomedov said. "Of course, the machine has to keep moving, and fights have to happen, but I don't recall the UFC ever forcing anyone to fight if the athlete wasn't ready due to health issues."

After the Pereira defeat, Ankalaev assured the fanbase he would return to full strength.

"If Allah tested me with defeat, it means He wants to strengthen me," Ankalaev wrote in Russian (translated by Instagram). "I bow to His will, but not to difficulties. To those who stayed by my side—thank you. To those who turned away—thank you too. After all, Allah clears the path not only of weakness, but also of unnecessary people."

Ankalaev had previously defeated Pereia by decision at UFC 313 in March. He failed to successfully defend the title despite avoiding Pereira's potent striking attack in the first matchup by tiring out Pereira and making him the fight in Ankalaev's range, and at a distance Pereira simply didn't have answers for.

READ MORE: Ex-UFC champion reveals unexpected plan for UFC future after third-straight loss

What Is Magomed Ankalaev's Path To UFC Gold?

Zuffa LL

As for Prochazka, he has won three of his last five, which includes back-to-back wins against Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahal Hill – both of whom have title fight experience, too, with Hill serving as a former champion while Rountree Jr. lost to Pereira last October.

Nonetheless, though, the light heavyweight division is in an interesting spot. Should Ankalaev beat Prochazka, it makes Pereira's strength of schedule look up to par while a loss further indicates just how dominant Pereira is.

Either way, the chips fall where they're supposed to, and Ankalaev now finds himself in must-win territory.

More MMA Knockout News

• Ex-UFC champ aims to snap losing streak on Holloway vs. Oliveira undercard at UFC 326

• UFC legend Anderson Silva shares puzzling response regarding Dana White relationship

• UFC shockingly parts ways with fighter boasting undefeated UFC record

• MMA fans put on notice after fighter scores insane walk-off KO in first pro fight

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.