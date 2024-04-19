PFL Chicago 2024 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight
PFL Chicago is the final event of the first leg of the PFL regular season, which features featherweights and welterweights as the headlining attractions. The main event pits Magomed Umalatov (14-0) against Andrey Koreshkov (27-14) in a welterweight contest, which, pending point totals, should create eventual chaos in the standings moving forward.
Other fights on the card include two compelling main card bouts that will see Brendan Loughnane (27-5) take on Conor McGregor protégée, Pedro Carvalho (13-8), along with the return of Logan Storely (15-2) against Shamil Musaev, who is unbeaten in 17 professional fights.
The undercard looks to be captivating as well, which includes Brennan Ward's PFL debut, as he takes on Don Madge in a welterweight bout.
Below are the weigh-in numbers for all 12 fights, as 23 out of 24 athletes made weight Thursday.
Main Card (9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT on ESPN/ESPN+)
- Main Event: Welterweight Regular Season Main Event: Magomed Umalatov (170.3 lbs) vs. Andrey Koreshkov (170.6 lbs)
- Co-Main Event: Featherweight Regular Season Co-Main Event: Brendan Loughnane (145.8 lbs) vs. Pedro Carvalho (145.6 lbs)
- Welterweight Regular Season Bout: Logan Storley (170.6 lbs) vs. Shamil Musaev (170.8 lbs)
- Featherweight Regular Season Bout: Gabriel Braga (145.4 lbs) vs. Justin Gonzales (145.4 lbs)
- Welterweight Regular Season Bout: Goiti Yamauchi (170.6 lbs) vs. Neiman Gracie (170.2 lbs)
- Featherweight Regular Season Bout: Bubba Jenkins (145.8 lbs) vs. Kai Kamaka III (145.8 lbs)
Early Card (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ESPN+)
- Featherweight Regular Season Bout: Adam Borics (145.8 lbs) vs. Enrique Barzola (146 lbs)
- Featherweight Regular Season Bout: Timur Khizriev (146 lbs) vs. Brett Johns (145.6 lbs)
- Welterweight Regular Season Bout: *Laureano Staropoli (175.2 lbs) vs. Murad Ramazanov (170.8 lbs)
- Welterweight Regular Season Bout: Don Madge (169.4 lbs) vs. Brennan Ward (170.6 lbs)
- Featherweight Alternate Bout: Tyler Diamond (146 lbs) vs. Otto Rodrigues (145.2 lbs)
- Welterweight Showcase Bout: Romaine Debienne (170.4 lbs) vs. Thad Jean (170.8 lbs)
*=Missed weight for Staropoli, fined 20% of fight purse.
The action takes place from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., as MMA Knockout will be on-site for coverage from Friday night's event in The Windy City.
