UFC 303: Ian Garry Chimes in on Co-Main Event Reveal as He Awaits Colby Covington
UFC 303 has found its co-main event, much to the surprise of one Ian Garry.
The pay-per-view event set for June 29 during International Fight Week will feature the return of UFC superstar Conor McGregor as he takes on Michael Chandler in the main event. Given the magnitude of a McGregor headliner, there won't be a title fight on the card, instead, a key light heavyweight matchup will help fill the space.
On Wednesday, the UFC announced that Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. had been upgraded to the official co-main event of the evening. Former champ Hill had the honor of topping the massive UFC 300 card earlier this month. This is all new for Rountree as he's never been this high up on a pay-per-view card before.
There was speculation that the UFC 303 co-headliner would keep the USA vs. Ireland theme going with a potential fight between outspoken contenders Colby Covington and Ian Garry, but we have yet to see an official announcement for the grudge match.
With two months to go, Garry suggested there's still a possibility that the matchup could take up the co-main event slot.
"I think you mean “Featured bout”', Garry reacted to Hill vs. Rountree being promoted to the UFC 303 co-headliner on 'X'.
An hour later, "The Future" expressed some uncertainty on whether his highly-anticipated fight with Colby Covington will happen or not.
"Something ain’t right," Garry added on 'X'.
It was only a few weeks ago that Garry had boasted about receiving a contract to fight Colby Covington. On Apr. 9, Garry shared the following on his Instagram: "I just wanna let everyone know I have agreed to fight with Colby Covington. There is a date in place. Colby still hasn't signed the contract."
Who knows how long Garry will have to wait for a fight with the former UFC title challenger, hopefully not as bad as Michael Chandler sitting out for a year and a half to face Conor McGregor.
