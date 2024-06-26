UFC 303: Israel Adesanya's Bold Pick for Pereira vs. Prochazka: ‘Someone’s Gonna Die'
Israel Adesanya thinks someone is going out in the UFC 303 main event - the question is who?
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira is set to defend his title for a second time in a highly-anticipated rematch with Jiri Prochazka this weekend. Pereira won the first encounter, TKO'ing Prochazka at UFC 295 last November and seven months later, they'll meet again with two weeks of preparation, replacing the injured Conor McGregor in the International Fight Week headliner.
Nobody has managed to beat Pereira inside the UFC Octagon other than his former foe Adesanya, who took years to figure out the puzzle of "Poatan", finally getting revenge at UFC 287 with a KO win after suffering three losses prior in kickboxing and MMA.
Adesanya To Prochazka: "Just Take Your Time..."
Prochazka will look to join Adesanya in being the third man to hold an MMA win over Pereira but it's far from an easy task given Pereira's game-changing punching power, which was on full display in their first fight.
"The Last Stylebdender" lays out keys to victory for both fighters with some much-needed advice to Prochazka as he prepares to reclaim his title.
"Alex knows he can get taken down and controlled, and Jiri knows he can get knocked out. But also Alex knows he can get touched and hurt by Jiri," Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. "Jiri will be mindful [of his injuries], especially when you hurt him or if you think you have a moment, don't rush. Just take your time. It'll come.
"Alex can surprise him as well. If Jiri takes him down, Alex can surprise him with some new s*** on the ground that he's been working on."
A Kill-Or-Be-Killed Kind Of Title Fight
Heading into war without a full training camp, Adesanya doesn't think Pereira and Prochazka will need the judges scorecards - not like they usually need them anyway with a high finishing rate and all, with Prochazka not having seen the distance since 2016.
"Someone's gonna die. That's the mindset."- Israel Adesanya on UFC 303 main event
"I'm going to go Jiri, and I'm going to go by third round or fourth round finish," Adesanya locked in his prediction for Pereira vs. Prochazka.
Israel Adesanya has picked against his greatest rival Alex Pereira a few times, being proved wrong at UFC 300 with "Poatan" sparking Jamahal Hill inside the first round. We'll see if the former UFC Champion is right this time in his bold prediction for Prochazka to finish him.
