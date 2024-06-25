UFC 303: Jiri Prochazka Open to Alex Pereira Trilogy: ‘You Only Fight the Best'
UFC 303 might not be the last time we see Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochakza fight inside the Octagon.
Pereira has taken the lead in his series with Prochazka, having TKO'ed the former champ at UFC 295 last November to win the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, Pereira's second title in the promotion. Seven months later and a win a piece in separate fights at UFC 300, they'll meet again in the main event of UFC 303 this weekend - all on short notice, filling in for the injured Conor McGregor.
Conor McGregor Reveals Mystery UFC 303 Injury: ‘I’ll Be Back - Chandler or Not'
Prochazka: 'This Is The New Chance For Me'
Two weeks of preparation is all Prochazka had and apparently needed for his rematch with Pereira, which he doesn't see as a rematch, but as an entirely 'new fight' from their first go in NYC.
"I took a rest after a little bit," Prochazka told The Schmo, regarding what he's been doing since his last win over Aleksandar Rakic. "Then, I started to make some upgrades on my style. Still [keep] working... It was a good idea to say this [short notice) doesn't matter, I'm prepared and let's go for that.
"The difference [between the first fight with Pereira and this one is] because there is a new me and how I see there is a new Alex. This is the new chance for me. This is absolutely a new fight. This is nothing about some vendetta or some revenge. So, for me this is the new match, absolutely. I'm just taking the [lesson] from November from New York and I just believe."
Prochazka vs. Pereira 3?
Not necessarily seeking revenge nor a repeat loss Saturday night, Prochazka is asked what his future may look like should he reclaim his light heavyweight title against Pereira. With not many contenders coming off a win besides the streaking Magomed Ankalaev, there is potential for a trilogy bout between Prochazka and Prochazka to take place if they leave Las Vegas all tied up at 1-1.
"That's a speculation. That's just all the speculation," Prochazka said of the idea of rematching Pereira post UFC 303. "But when I will, and I'm going to take that belt, then I'm open for everything. Like every time. I just want to fight the best guys in my division and who's the best. In a fighting sport, you only face the best."
Another Scenario
As for Alex Pereira, who would the champion like to face next with a second successful title defense against Prochazka? While "Poatan" has the heavyweight division in his sights, he'd first like to prove himself against a legitimate title contender who's been calling Pereira out for quite some time.
“Magomed Ankalaev is a guy I would like to test myself against,” Pereira recently told Stake (via LowKick MMA) . “A lot of people talk about that match up and say that he will submit me really quickly. I would like to shut a lot of those people up and show a lot of my ground game as well. It won’t be an easy fight, but it will be a very interesting fight.’’
Russia's Ankalaev is unbeaten in his last 12 fights, riding an impressive 10-fight win streak at 205lbs. We'll have to wait and see if he fights the winner of this next light heavyweight title fight later this year.
Catch UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka on pay-per-view this Saturday, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC 303 Betting Guide: Full Card Odds, Risky Picks & Live Underdogs
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.