UFC’s Jon Jones Snubs Tom Aspinall, Welcomes ‘Biggest Fight in MMA History’ with Alex Pereira
Stipe Miocic might not be Jon Jones' final opponent, after all.
It's no secret that the current UFC Heavyweight Champion is nearing the end of his illustrious career. At 36 years old, Jones doesn't have much more to prove in the Octagon and one the biggest questions being asked right now is: will he retire on top of the world?
Of course, "Bones" could go out doing just that after a rescheduled fight with two-time champ Miocic but we can't forget the elephant in the room being Tom Aspinall as the interim titleholder has been very adamant about unifying the title with Jones since touching gold at UFC 295 in November.
However, it's not Aspinall who captures Jones' attention for one more fight following Miocic. No, Jones sets his sights on another potential challenger to his heavyweight throne.
"That's a bad man," Jones said of UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira on 'X'. "Who would you guys want to see me fight the most, Alex or Tom?"
Showing shades of Jones, Pereira has held belts in two divisions and currently rules over the light heavyweight division with dreams of conquering one more weight class at heavyweight. This might not be what's next, but it's definitely on the agenda for the powerful 'Poatan.' With that said, a future fight with Pereira has peaked Jones' interest.
"If Alex P became champion of the heavyweight division, would you guys consider him the GOAT?" Jones asked. "Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight after stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make. This killer has already defeated so many champions, and is already considered a legend to millions around the world. The most massive fight the UFC could make. Give Alex a chance to avenge all those great Brazilian champions I’ve defeated."
"It would be absolutely massive," Jones said of a potential super-fight with Pereira. A guy with a chance to be three division champion and a goat versus the actual goat. Same age, different strengths. No one can argue that that would be the biggest fight in MMA history. There’s absolutely no fight that generates a payday like that. Marketing would be insane."
In his last appearance, Brazil's Alex Pereira would headline arguably the biggest card the UFC has ever put on with the promotional masterpiece that was UFC 300 last month. There, Pereira defended his title for the first time, knocking out Jamahal Hill to get revenge for his coach Glover Teixeira.
Pereira has avenged all of Teixeira's previous title opponents except for one being Jon Jones, who dominated the Brazilian back in 2014.
Obviously, the argument is definitely there for Tom Aspinall as well to challenge for the undisputed heavyweight title. The Brit is currently 7-1 in the promotion and put on a performance of a lifetime to capture the interim title last fall, taking out divisional boogeyman Sergei Pavlovich in one round.
Despite his ever-growing resume, Jones explains why he isn't sold on a fight with Aspinall, nor his star power.
"You actually think me fighting Tom would be more massive than Alex and I colliding? Tom only matters in the UK, newsflash," Jones proclaimed. "Pereira is one of the most polarizing figures this sport has seen. Toms a contender who won a belt against another contender. We had to save Madison Square Gardens main event. I’m thinking dollar signs, legacy, big picture here. Not what UK fans are dying to see. Literally just went through this with the French fans [against Ciryl Gane]."
Should Jon Jones stick around after facing Stipe Miocic, who would you like to see him fight— Tom Aspinall or Alex Pereira?
