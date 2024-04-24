UFC Announces Major July PPV for Manchester, England
The UFC returns to the UK this July for UFC 304 in Manchester. The promotion officially announced the event on April 24.
“I’m so excited to get back to Manchester. And no better time than this summer,” UFC CEO Dana White told Adam Catterall in April. “We have two champions from the UK and fans have been dying for a UFC PPV event. So here we come to the largest indoor arena in the UK.”
UFC 304 is set to take place on July 27, at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. According to the UFC website, it will still follow American PPV times, meaning fans in live attendance will watch the early prelims at 11 pm, and the main card at 3 am local time.
Who Could Star at UFC 304?
White doesn't explicitly state that the two British champions will appear at UFC 304, he only suggests UK fans are eager for a local PPV. That said, it would be a no-brainer to feature welterweight champion Leon Edwards and interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.
For Edwards, a title defense against Belal Muhammad would be in order. For Aspinall, he'd be defending his interim title, presumably in a fight with Ciryl Gane or a rematch with Curtis Blaydes.
Other names that could star on the card include Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, Arnold Allen, or Michael Page.
