UFC champion dismisses retirement rumors, eyes "legacy" fights after next title bout

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has addressed recent speculation that he plans to retire following his next fight.

Considered by some to be the greatest featherweight in the history of the UFC, Volkanovski reclaimed the promotion’s 145 lbs. title earlier this year when he defeated Diego Lopes in a fight for the vacant belt at UFC 314.

“The Great” is now scheduled to meet Lopes in a rematch at UFC 325, and the initial announcement of the matchup was met with speculation that the Australian might plan to hang up his gloves following the bout.

Alexander Volkanovski Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

Speaking to 10 News Australia, Volkanovski definitively shut down the idea that he’s going to walk away from fighting after UFC 325.

“I’m seeing [retirement rumors] everywhere as well," Volkanovski explained. "I don’t know where that comes from. No, it hasn’t been planned to be my last fight. You don’t need to really worry about that. I think you’re gonna just take it as it goes from here on, but there’s definitely no plans of that.”

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After joining the UFC in 2016, Volkanovski went on a seven-fight win streak capped off by a victory over divisional legend Jose Aldo to earn a crack at the promotion’s featherweight title. The 37-year-old defended the belt a total of five times during a reign that was only interrupted by two failed double-champ bids against Islam Makhachev before Ilia Topuria unseated him via second-round knockout at UFC 298.

UFC Champion Targets Fights With Undefeated Contenders

Many fans were surprised to see the UFC book a rematch between Volkanovski and Lopes for UFC 325 given that the division has several fighters waiting for a title shot, and “The Great” went on to say that he’s already thinking about potential matchups with undefeated contenders Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy.

Movsar Evloev (red gloves) fights Aljamain Streling (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“My plans are going out there and - as I’ve told you - not taking too much damage, going out there and really setting a statement. Be really impressive in there, and then maybe get a quick turnaround. And then we’ll see what happens from there. I think you’ve got a couple of other guys as well like Movsar [Evloev] and Lerone Murphy, they’re undefeated and all that. For the legacy, they look like they might be pretty good as well. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Ranked as the UFC’s #1 featherweight contender, Evloev last stepped into the cage at UFC 310 and took a unanimous decision over former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling. #4-ranked Murphy also boasts an unbeaten record, and he’s coming off a highlight-reel knockout of Aaron Pico that many fans thought might be enough to earn a crack at UFC gold.

Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Aaron Pico (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While the champion may already be looking ahead to other challenges, Lopes still has a chance to throw a wrench in Volkanovski’s plans when the pair rematch at UFC 325 in Sydney. The 30-year-old took a five-fight win streak into their initial meeting at UFC 314, and Lopes returned to the win column in September when he stopped the surging Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC.

