Conor McGregor teases wild move into brutal new sport after next MMA fight

McGregor wants BKFC after UFC.

Conor McGregor appears dead-set on making a huge shift to a different sport, after his planned comeback fight at UFC White House in 2026.

For all intents and purposes, 'The Notorious' would like to take part in the pageantry at USA 250, rekindling his rivalry with Michael Chandler, and allegedly talking to UFC Boss Dana White about a potential comeback fight. Although he's not American, he's certainly the biggest draw in the UFC.

Once he summits this event, McGregor has other plans, and this time it doesn't involve politics.

Conor McGregor is '100%' on fighting bare knuckle after UFC

While it's not necessarily new, bare knuckle boxing has had a huge resurgence with the introduction of Bare Knuckle Boxing Championship, of which McGregor is a co-owner. BKFC has built a reputation for violent knockouts, including one death, with names like Mike Perry spearheading the sport.

McGregor insists he'll be fighting bare knuckle after his plans at the UFC White House event play out.

"I am 100% fighting bare knuckle," He wrote on X on September 25.

BKFC president David Feldman would bet on McGregor fighting in BKFC after UFC White House

The controversial star has hinted at fights with Mike Perry in bare knuckle, among others. Regardless, BKFC President David Feldman has also guaranteed the debut of McGregor in BKFC.

"I think it depends on the outcome of the White House card..." Feldman told MMA Fighting. "If he wins the White House card... If he wins and looks good, he's going to fight another fight. ... And if that happens, I would bet 100-percent he fights for BKFC."

Conor McGregor has two fights left in UFC

There is one hurdle McGregor must consider before jumping to BKFC, which is his contract with the UFC. McGregor admitted in March that he has two fights under contract with the UFC, meaning a performance at the White House would leave him with one more contest.

This could be negotiated, UFC could terminate the contract if McGregor makes it worth their while, or they could take a cut of his final fight in BKFC, as they would have done for the super fight between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

