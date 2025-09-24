MMA Knockout

Rafael Fiziev provides return timeline, details injury that forced him off UFC Rio

"Ataman" unfortunately couldn't risk fighting at UFC Rio.

Rafael Fiziev has provided an update for fans regarding the injury that forced him out of a UFC Rio main event with Charles Oliveira.

Currently the UFC’s #10-ranked lightweight contender, Fiziev was poised for a chance to break into the division’s Top 5 with a matchup against Oliveira at UFC Rio, which takes place on October 11 at Rio de Janeiro’s Farmasi Arena.

The event took a major hit when Fiziev withdrew due to an injury before the promotion announced that Mateusz Gamrot was stepping up to face Oliveira, and the new main event wasn’t the only new fight that’s been added with just over two weeks to go until the card.

Rafael Fiziev Reveals Knee Injury Forced Him Off UFC Rio

Fiziev was initially silent once news of his injury initially broke, but in a new video the 32-year-old revealed that he’s dealing with another knee injury and unfortunately can’t risk fighting until it’s completely healed up.

“Many people asking me what happened with me, why I’m out from the fight. I injured my knee, again. No need to do surgery, but I cannot push 100%. I cannot work, cannot wrestle, cannot [spar]. And yeah, I have to heal up right now. Couple months, I come back to the fight. Guys, I wish to fight in Brazil. This is my dream fight, but I already have a couple surgeries in my knee, and it’s a big risk to go in with my injured knee right now to fight. It’s a big risk, third surgery in the same knee. That’s not good. I have to heal up guys.”

A post-fight bonus winner in seven out of his eleven UFC fights, Fiziev’s 2023 meeting with Gamrot in a UFC Fight Night main event unfortunately ended in the second round due to a knee injury.

Justin Gaethje (red gloves) fights Rafael Fiziev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena.
“Ataman” returned a year and a half later for a short-notice rematch with Justin Gaethje that he lost via unanimous decision, but Fiziev returned to the win column in June when he defeated Ignacio Bahamondes.

Charles Oliveira Now Faces Mateusz Gamrot In UFC Rio Main Event

With Fiziev sidelined, #8-ranked Gamrot now steps in for a huge opportunity against former lightweight titleholder Oliveira at UFC Rio.

Rafael Dos Anjos (blue gloves) fights Mateusz Gamrot (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.
“Gamer” is coming off a unanimous decision over Ľudovít Klein in May, which put the Polish lightweight back in the win column after Dan Hooker snapped his three-fight win streak at UFC 305 in a bout that took home “Fight of the Night” honors.

Now nearly three years removed from his lightweight title run, Oliveira has alternated wins and losses dating back to his meeting with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) prior to the fight against Ilia Topuria (red gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena.
“Do Bronx” got another chance to claim the division’s vacant title in his last outing at UFC 317 against Ilia Topuria, who knocked out the Brazilian just under halfway through the opening round.

