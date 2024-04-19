UFC Exclusive: Justin Gaethje Gets Honest on Dustin Poirier vs. Islam Makhachev, Predicts Fight
Perennial lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has no regrets following his defeat to Max Holloway at UFC 300.
Before the Holloway fight announcement, many fans thought 'The Highlight' would be next to challenge Islam Makhachev's throne - but this wasn't the case.
Gaethje would instead fight Holloway at UFC 300, and seemingly forfeit the title fight opportunity to Dustin Poirier, whom Gaethje knocked out at UFC 291 last July.
This isn't a regret, as Gaethje explained in a recent interview with MMAKnockout's Mat Riddle. Fighting on UFC 300 is part of Gaethje's legacy that's "gonna live on forever":
"[It's a] Crazy game, you know?" Gaethje told MMA Knockout. "I think a lot of people in my position would have set out not taking [the Holloway fight]. I have no regrets. I think it was --- I had so much fun I think it was such a huge historic card for the UFC. And to be a part of that, to be the best fight on that card, you know, is gonna live on forever.
"And again, it was a huge risk, I failed, and if I would have won that fight, if I'd got a quick knockout, I would have been taking that fight [against Makhachev], but it's just the name of the game."
Gaethje: 'I'm Happy for Dustin', Predicts UFC 302 Main Event
In light of the announcement, Gaethje is pleased for Poirier and believes it wouldn't have been realistic to fight Makhachev on such a short turnaround from UFC 300 --- win or lose.
"I'm happy for Dustin," Gaethje said. "Good for him. Somebody had to fight. I think no matter what we're gonna lose, he [Makhachev] was going to be early, it was gonna be pretty much impossible [to make that fight in 5-6 weeks turnaround].
"So this is the way that UFC wanted to go. And so I guess, you know, I can't complain about it because I don't want to sound like --- I really have no complaints because it is what it is. I'm not gonna let it eat me up."
While fighting isn't his priority as he's recovering from his battle at UFC 300, Gaethje still provided his prediction for Makhachev vs. Poirier:
"I mean, I'm completely out of fighting mode right now," Gaethje explained. "I haven't processed that fight, they just announced it the night that i fought. So again, it's been four or five days, so I haven't processed it. I'm kind of enjoying just living my life right now, you know, working on focusing on my recovery, enjoying all the positive energy and comments that I'm getting, that's always awesome. And then just, you know, being around my family, that's what I've been focused on.
"... I don't know who's gonna win. You know, I think, obviously, Makhachev should win, but Poirier's a dog. Fighting is a crazy game. So anything can happen."
In collaboration with OFTV, Gaethje will feature in an episode of 'Rise & Grind', and fans can preview the life and day of one of the UFC's brightest stars.
"It's gonna be more technical videos with me and my coach," Gaethje said of his exclusive content in 'Rise & Grind'. "We have our entire gym set up as a studio, we got cameras mounted everywhere, we got rolling cameras. ... The technique videos that we're going to bring will be second to none."
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC and MMA.