Fans React as UFC Announces Return to Paris for September Fight Night Card

The UFC will return to France for the third year in a row when the promotion holds another Fight Night event at the Accor Arena in Paris.
France has quickly developed into a major player in the European MMA scene after the country finally legalized the sport in 2020, and the UFC’s first event in Paris in 2022 saw French heavyweight Ciryl Gane send the crowd into a frenzy when he stopped Tai Tuivasa in the card's headlining bout.
The UFC returned to France for the second time last September, and now the promotion has officially announced its third card in Paris will take place on September 28.
Fans were quick to weigh-in on the news after it was previously rumored the UFC would once again head to the French capital this year, and reactions ranged from speculation that Gane may once again headline the event to some considerable demand for UFC lightweight Matt Frevola to fight on the card.
Currently the UFC’s #2-ranked heavyweight, Gane previously headlined the promotion’s last two events in Paris and is coming off a second-round knockout against Serghei Spivac after “Bon Gamin” was submitted by Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 285.
Fans appear somewhat divided on the idea of Gane headlining UFC Paris for a third time, but other French stars that could potentially compete in the main event include #13-ranked lightweight contender Benoit Saint-Denis or #2-ranked women’s flyweight Manon Fiorot.
No fights have been announced for UFC Paris as of yet, but fans can expect that the event will be stacked with as many French fighters as the UFC can manage for the promotion’s third trip to Paris in as many years.
