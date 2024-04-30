Ian Machado Garry Slams Colby Covington for Being Noncommittal to UFC 303 Fight
Rising top 10 UFC welterweight Ian Machado Garry has fired back at Colby Covington after "Chaos" didn't commit to fighting him.
During an appearance on "TwinsPod," Covington discussed the possibility of sharing the Octagon with "The Future" in his next outing. The former interim UFC Welterweight Champion didn't sound gung-ho about the idea despite having some online beef with Garry. Covington said the Irishman has to show him that he's "serious" about wanting to trade leather.
Garry has caught wind of what the fellow 170-pounder had to say and he's offered a response on social media.
Ian Machado Garry Makes Bold Prediction For Colby Covington Fight
Taking to his Instagram account, Ian Machado Garry had a fiery message for Colby Covington, calling him out for the co-headliner of UFC 303, which will be featuring a main event clash between the returning Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.
"If Colby finds himself to be the cardio king, let's see if he'll show up June 29th, co-main McGregor vs. Chandler, and let's see if he'll put that to the f****** test, little wimp," Garry said.
Garry believes that Covington is using his foot injury as an excuse. "The Future" feels that Covington should be ready to go by now.
"He doesn't want any of this smoke," Garry continued. "His foot's sore. Did you know that? His foot's sore. He broke his foot in December, it's April. It'll be six months by June, but no, his foot's sore."
Garry ended the video by predicting a shocking finish if he's able to get his hands on Colby this year.
"No, I'm not gonna out cardio him," Garry said. "I'm gonna finish him in one and I don't need any cardio for him. This is for the f****** rest of the division when I dominate."
