Introducing the Brazilian Powerhouse Knocking Out the UFC’s Elite
The UFC returns to the APEX arena this weekend for the 100th instalment of its 'UFC Vegas' Series, headlined by veteran Neil Magny facing one of the welterweight division's newest and most dangerous rising threats, Carlos Prates.
UFC Vegas 100 is deceptively stacked, containing a host of exciting fights, including the return of former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt and the debut of former ONE double-champion Reiner De Ridder. With that said, the real meat of the event is in the marquee fight between Magny and Prates...
Knockout Artist Carlos Prates Secures First UFC Main Event
Prates (20-6 MMA, 3-0 UFC) rides a ten-fight winning streak coming into UFC Vegas 100. 'The Nightmare' earned his spot in the UFC with a one-shot knockout over Mitch Ramirez on 2023's Dana White's Contender Series.
The Fighting Nerd product officially debuted in the UFC at UFC Vegas 86 in February. He faced a stiff test in Trevin Giles. He passed with flying colours, knocking Giles out cold with a straight left in the second round.
Giles had previously only been beaten by Michael Morales and Dricus Du Plessis.
Prates put together another knockout victory by crushing Charles Radtke's ribs with a knee in the first round of their fight at UFC on ESPN 57. However, his highest-profile win would come two months later at UFC 305.
Prates' Faceplant Knockout Over UFC Veteran
Prates came up against former ranked welterweight contender Jingliang Li in his main card UFC PPV debut. Prates produced the best knockout fight fans had seen in months when he sparked Li with a left hook late into round two.
Prates' Muay Thai proves to be some of the most dangerous in the UFC welterweight division. He comes up against perennial gatekeeper Neil Magny in the main event of UFC Vegas 100 on November 9. Fighters who defeat Magny typically go on to challenge for the higher rankings, so a lot rides on Prates' performance this weekend.
