Nate Diaz Hilariously Spars with Fan Who Asked UFC Star for Autograph
If you want a signature from MMA superstar Nate Diaz, you're gonna have to work for it.
Diaz vs. Fan
At least, that was the case for one fan who asked the former UFC fighter to sign a pair of UFC gloves he had on him. Stockton's Diaz would oblige - but not without a fight, as he put on the gloves for an out-of-the-blue sparring session on the street.
"This dude pulled up on me to sign these gloves so I made him fight me," Diaz wrote on his Instagram story.
As you might have expected, the fan didn't have much for Diaz other than a playful attempt at Shara Magomedov's viral double spinning backfist attack from UFC 308.
Diaz pumped out his jabs and kicks before (gently) taking the fan down curbside, getting out of a guillotine position to assume top control and followed up with pretend ground and pound for the finish, all in good fun.
It looks like the fan got what he asked for with the autograph, with Nate Diaz extending a hand and helping the fan back up to his feet.
As real as it gets, like the UFC's motto? No, this is as wholesome as it gets.
We last saw Nate Diaz earlier this summer where he scored a controversial majority decision victory over BMF rival Jorge Masvidal in the boxing ring. This would bring the 39 year-old to 1-1 in his post-UFC career, falling to Jake Paul over the distance last year.
