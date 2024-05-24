Jon Jones Responds to Fans Begging ‘Bones’ to Defend UFC Title vs. Tom Aspinall
It's going to take some convincing to make Jon Jones unify the UFC heavyweight titles.
Jones ascending the heavyweight throne at UFC 285 was a moment for the ages, but that time has now passed and there's another king in the division, and his name is Tom Aspinall. When Jones suffered an injury that took him out of a fight with Stipe Miocic, Aspinall stepped up to the plate and knocked out Sergei Pavlovich to become the interim champ in Jones' absence.
Of course, it's not your typical champ vs. interim champ situation here as Jones is still set on fighting the formerly-booked Miocic and as a result, Aspinall will defend the interim title against Curtis Blaydes at home at UFC 304.
Still left without a date himself, "Bones" Jones has been met with much criticism from the MMA community for how he's avoiding a title defense with Aspinall in favor of a legacy and potential retirement fight against Miocic.
Nearing his 37th birthday in July, Jones defends his logic for potentially walking away from the sport and points to UFC veteran Dustin Poirier as a prime example.
"Wait a minute, did he say he’s considering retiring after his next fight!? Dustin being tempted to defend the title if he wins would be understandable," Jones said of the 35 year-old title challenger Poirier, who fights Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.
The idea of retirement for Poirier has been welcomed by fans but not so much for Jones, who some believe should sacrifice a storybook ending for another win on his already incredibly long list of dangerous opponents he's fought in his career. That's without mentioning the countless accomplishments and records "Bones" has held and established, from the UFC Light Heavyweight title at 23 to becoming the baddest man on the planet at heavyweight at 35.
Jones aims to return to the UFC Octagon against Stipe Miocic at the promotion;s annual show in New York City, come November. The rumored event has not yet been formerly announced by the UFC.
"I’ll be attempting to break my own record November 9th, be sure to tune in. How many championships does one need?" Jones responded to a fan on 'X'.
“Hey Tom Brady, you still look healthy, give us two more Super Bowls and I’ll personally be more impressed by your career!” Jones said to another.
"Even though it’s flattering to be begged, I’m done with the distractions. Got the biggest fight of my life coming up... OK, so people understand that as clear as day, yet choose to ignore it," Jones replied to a fan who said he was booked to fight Miocic before Aspinall won a 'contender belt'. "Good to know. Reminds me of a bunch of entitled little kids mad because the game isn’t being played by their rules."
Defending the interim title against Curtis Blaydes isn't the most ideal situation for Tom Aspinall, but that's the card he's been dealt and it's the one he shall play with. Aspinall calls it like he sees it when discussing Jon Jones' current situation.
"A little bit of a strange conundrum with my division. Usually when the champ is coming back, the interim would obviously usually fight the champ. Jon Jones is holding s*** up. Let’s be honest. He’s playing games," Aspinall said on his YouTube channel.
Should Jon Jones stick around to fight Tom Aspinall after Stipe Miocic? Or is it time for "Bones" to move on from the sport he conquered like no other?
