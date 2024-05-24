Ex-UFC Star Darren Till Targets Jake Paul after Boxing Debut: ‘F*** Fighting Tommy Fury'
Darren Till wants in on the Jake Paul sweepstakes.
Nobody knew where the former welterweight title challenger would end up following his UFC departure back in 2023. Some thought a bare-knuckle boxing bout with arch-rival Mike Perry was the way to go, but instead Till's keeping the gloves on for a fight with seasoned boxing star Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Till will make his professional boxing debut against Chavez Jr. on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event on July 20th in Arlington, Texas. The move to the boxing ring comes after a wealth of experience in the UFC that saw "The Gorilla" fight 12 times in the Octagon, including a failed attempt at capturing the welterweight title against Tyron Woodley in 2018.
Following a number of losses and fight cancellations, Till decided to try his luck in free agency and now has an "overwhelming" opportunity for his outing against Cesar Chavez Jr. that will be one of the first fights to air on Netflix in front of more than 270M subscribers worldwide.
"I do miss MMA, I'll be honest," Till told The Mac Life. "I haven't said I'm done with MMA, I wanted a little change-up in things and that's what I'm doing, say the next 2-3 years now. Who knows? I still speak to Hunter [Campbell] and Dana [White] on the regular. They've invited me to the Manchester show [UFC 304] as well."
With MMA and the UFC in the rear-view mirror for now, Till has other business to attend to with Jake Paul. Previously a YouTuber and now a boxer with a few wins over UFC legends, Paul has entertained a fight with the winner of Till vs. Chavez. Jr. telling the boxers to bring their A-game so he can decide if they're worth his time after facing a big name (and just as big as you're going to get) in Mike Tyson.
Say no more to Till, who understands the assignment and then some...
"When I do win, when I knock Chavez Jr. out, I'm gonna get on the mic - watch Jake's fight. I'll be right in the mix," Till added. I'm gonna hold him to that fight now. F*** fighting Tommy [Fury], f*** fighting anyone else, all this McGregor carnival. I'm the same size as him, so let's see. Most probably [jumping into the ring] after the winner with a pint, just jumping in. I probably will do that."
Win or lose, Jake Paul has no shortage of potential opponents after Mike Tyson, including Tommy Fury, the 10-0 boxer who handed Paul his first and only loss in 2023.
