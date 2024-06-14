UFC 304: Jon Jones Dismisses Injury in ‘Film Study’ of Aspinall vs. Blaydes I
For a fight that lasted only 15 seconds, Jon Jones sure has a lot to say about Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes I.
In 2024, we're reminded that interim title defenses are in fact a thing for the first time in over 10 years as England's Aspinall will defend his newly-won strap in a much-anticipated rematch against Blaydes at UFC 304. The event takes place on July 27th in Manchester England, with their previous fight happening in London back in 2022.
The fight, in question, was a short one, having ended in just 15 seconds when Aspinall blew out his knee after throwing a kick. Aspinall immediately fell down to the canvas, grimacing in pain in his first and only loss inside the UFC Octagon.
UFC 'Film Study' w/ Jon Jones
There isn't a whole lot to take away from the 15 seconds of action in Blaydes vs. Aspinall I, but "Bones" Jones agrees to disagree, calling it like he sees it with his latest analysis on 'X'.
"I watched his fight against Curtis earlier today. Honestly, it was my first time seeing it. Your boy was getting that a** kicked," Jones replied to a fan, who said Aspinall would KO him. "His knee blowing was the best thing that could’ve happened to him. I’ve learned over the years to never bet against American wrestlers. I’m going to laugh the hardest if your boy ends up losing."
"Go back and watch the fight, in the short time it lasted, Tom lost almost every exchange. Curtis was touching that chin from the moment the fight started," Jones replied to another regarding the fight only reaching the 15-second mark."
There's no doubt that Jones, an accomplished champion since 2011, has one of the smartest minds when it comes to the world of mixed martial arts, picking apart his opponents time and time again through generations of light heavyweights.
Moving on up in the world to become "the baddest man on the planet" in 2023 (which is now disputed by Aspinall), Jones believes Blaydes may have the upper hand against Aspinall in their interim title fight at UFC 304 - despite him being a +190 betting underdog as "Razor" is cutting it close at 1-1 in his last two bouts since beating Aspinall.
"I’m telling you guys film study is one of my great strengths. If Curtis [wins] by knockout or ground and pound I would not be surprised," Jones said of the challenger, who has 13 KO/TKO wins on his pro record.
"It’s not about the injury, it’s about your boy getting touched up. Even the moment his knee popped he was getting punched in the face. I’m just calling what I see. The fans get so impressed with the new guy, I look at was actually happening. I look at the tactics. I don’t hop on the train and get hyped like everyone else. stay around for a while, start breaking records. That’s when you get my full attention. I’ve seen this story too many times."
Blaydes' Insight On Jon Jones
There's a very real chance that Jon Jones may retire following his next fight against Stipe Miocic, which is targeted for the fall, according to the former heavyweight champ Miocic.
Getting some props from Jon Jones on Thursday, Curtis Blaydes understands why Jones might want to leave the sport, being at the top and all - instead of a potentially marring title unification bout with him or Tom Aspinall.
"However you view Jon Jones at this moment or after he fights Stipe, that’ll be the lasting image. And I don’t think he’s going to do anything to jeopardize that," Blaydes told MMA Junkie in a recent interview.
