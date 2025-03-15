Nate Diaz reveals key reason he won't return to the UFC for legacy fights
Stockton's Nate Diaz is easily a top-ten UFC fighter in terms of general appeal and casual recognition. Despite this, he isn't keen on returning to the Octagon just yet.
The former welterweight has enjoyed a mixed bag of success outside of the UFC. Diaz fought and lost to Jake Paul in the boxing ring, and defeated former BMF rival Jorge Masvidal, also in boxing.
Diaz has yet to return to professional MMA outside of the UFC, likely owing to not wanting to burn bridges with the premier mixed martial arts organization by fighting in another promotion.
However, Diaz highlighted another reason for his delayed return.
'Everybody's boring' ... Nate Diaz cites lack of stars in UFC for delayed return
Speaking to Full Violence, Diaz explained that he doesn't think his legacy is complete in the UFC.
"The legacy? I don't think about it as done," Diaz said. "... I think I left more of an impact anybody has. ... [Legacy] can go away because you ain't getting credit to begin with anyway. ... That's why I plan on fighting forever."
In terms of coming back to the UFC, Diaz would return for a title shot, but admits that there's a lack of star power in the promotion.
"... Everybody's boring right now, so I'm trying to do other s--- for the moment," Diaz said. "But, I want to go back and get a UFC title. I don't want to fight for nothing... Right now, who's the [welterweight champion]? See, exactly, that's what I'm saying.
"Why would I go back to the UFC and fight, who? Nobody excites me, That's why I'm not in there right now. ... There's no buzz, nobody's doing s---."
Nate Diaz's last UFC fight was an assassination job
Diaz left the UFC amid a contract dispute. The fan-favorite scrapper appeared to be unwilling to extend his contract, and seemed discontent with his relationship with the promotion, going as far as to share an image of himself urinating outside of the UFC Performance Institute.
White and the UFC registered interest in potential super fights for Diaz, including a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor. However, Diaz's unwillingness to extend his contract led to the promotion booking him against undefeated phenom Khamzat Chimaev for his last fight.
The UFC uses the tactic of booking difficult fighters against unfavorable opposition for their final fight, as evidenced by former matchmaker Joe Silva's leaked emails from the UFC Anti-Trust Lawsuit, which coincidentally were about Diaz in his early career.
"I lowballed them [Diaz team] on purpose the first offer knowing they would turn it down," Silva wrote. "How about I come back with 29+29 [thousand], 32+32, 38+38. If they turn it down I put him in a prelim against a really tough guy for his last fight."
Chimaev ended up missing weight by a large margin, and Diaz was booked against fellow veteran Tony Ferguson instead. Diaz won the fight by submission, and left the UFC to find greener pastures in boxing.