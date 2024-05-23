Report: UFC 303 Gets New Co-Main Event, Knockout Phenom Joins Conor McGregor Card
Carlos Ulberg will replace Khalil Rountree against Jamahal Hill in the co-main event of UFC 303 on June 30.
The announcement was first reported by The New Zealand Herald on May 23. The 'Black Jag' faces his stiffest test yet in the UFC. "When those opportunities come by you can't pass them up," Ulberg told The Herald. "... They [the UFC] make your dreams come true, and these are the opportunities."
The Kiwi model has become a quick favorite with his fan-pleasing style and devastating check left hook. Ulberg last competed at UFC St. Louis, knocking out Alonzo Menifield in 12 seconds. It's been no secret that the UFC has been pushing him to succeed with his matchups, and now he gets the biggest opportunity of all beneath Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303.
Ulberg enters the fight on a six-fight streak, five coming by way of knockout --- four of which stemmed from his patented hook. Despite only being freshly ranked #11 in the UFC light heavyweight rankings, Ulberg gets the rare opportunity to fight up eight spots and possibly challenge for the belt with a victory. This would present an interesting matchup with Alex Pereira, who is also known for his left brain rattling left hook.
It's not uncommon for fights with significant rank disparities to result in major upsets. For instance, #11 Sean O'Malley defeated #1 Petr Yan, and just a few weeks ago at UFC 301, #11 Steve Erceg nearly dethroned flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja. Perhaps Ulberg can achieve a similar feat against Hill.
