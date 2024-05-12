UFC News: St. Louis Main Card Fighter KO's Opponent in 12 Seconds
Carlos Ulberg punched his ticket into the UFC light heavyweight rankings with a quick knockout of Alonzo Menifield at UFC St. Louis on May 11.
UFC News: Chase Hooper Mauls Viacheslav Borshchev, Calls Out Paddy Pimblett
Menifield stormed right out of the gates, swinging wildly at Ulberg. A right hand connected on Ulberg, but the Aussie circled away and sent Menifield careening into the cage side. Ulberg quickly capitalised with a punch combination capped off by his signature left hook, which landed flush, knocking Menifield out cold at least for a moment. The fight was waved off in just 12 seconds.
UFC News: 6’7” Olympic Hype Train Derailed, Suffers First Loss in Lopsided Fight
In his post-fight interview, Ulberg said he'd like to work to the top of his division. 'Black Jag' is currently unranked at light heavyweight, but that should change in the coming week. The finish marks Ulberg's fifth finish in a row, four of which stemmed from his left hook. Fans can expect his name high on a PPV or headlining a fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.