UFC News: Sean O'Malley Shares Timeline for Boxing Super Fight with Ryan Garcia
UFC bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley intends to make his boxing debut against Ryan Garcia sooner than fans may have expected.
“Suga” claimed UFC gold last year when he stopped Ajamain Sterling in the second round of their headlining bout at UFC 292. In March, the 27-year-old avenged his only career loss and successfully defended his new title by earning a dominant unanimous decision over Marlon “Chito” Vera.
O’Malley has acknowledged that #1-ranked bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili is next in line for a shot at his belt. The UFC titleholder recently declared that he intends to knock out Dvalishvili and then step into the boxing ring with Garcia for his next fight.
One of the biggest stars in boxing, Garcia recently scored a massive upset-win when he handed Devin Haney the first loss of his career after “King Ry” spent the weeks ahead of that matchup generating concern from fans with his bizarre activity on social media.
The 25-year-old has seemingly only increased his presence on social media after beating Haney. Although Garcia previously expressed interest in a matchup with O’Malley, he might be more interested in setting up a rematch with Gervonta Davis.
Currently the WBA lightweight champion, Davis handed Garcia his first loss last year when the two then-unbeaten fighters squared off and “Tank” ended things with a vicious body shot in the seventh round.
O’Malley recently claimed that the UFC has already approved the idea of him stepping into the boxing ring at some point. Although ending Dvalishvili’s 10-fight win streak will be a tall task, a matchup with Garcia is the kind of super fight that would demand the attention of sports fans all around the world.
