UFC 301: Alexander Volkanovski Pays ‘Full Respect’ to Jose Aldo, Dubs Former Foe Featherweight GOAT
Jose Aldo's featherweight run will not be forgotten anytime soon.
Since its inception in 2011, only five fighters can say they have been the UFC Featherweight Champion: Jose Aldo, Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski and most recently Ilia Topuria. The first four each have their own argument for being the greatest fighter to come out of the weight class, but "The Great" Volkanovski isn't one to toot his own horn.
Volkanovski went 13-1 at 145lbs with five successful title defenses. He ended up losing the belt to Topuria in February. It's hard to deny the former champ's resume with three wins over the also-great Holloway as well as a unanimous decision effort over Aldo in 2019, which ended up being the Brazilian's final appearance at featherweight.
While Aldo may have packed up his bags for bantamweight, where he returns this weekend against Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301, Volkanovski still holds his former foe in high regard. Instead of picking himself in the featherweight 'GOAT' conversation, the Australian would give the nomination to Aldo.
"That's for other people to decide but, if you're gonna ask me, I'm gonna say Aldo," Volkanovski told Fox Sports Australia. "Because, you know, he was a champion for a very long time. Obviously, people are gonna look at competition and all that, but to be champion that long, like, things go wrong. You fight injured... there's so many things that can go wrong and to be champion that long, it's saying something. Man, he was very dominant as a champion as well. So, full respect to Aldo."
From the WEC to the UFC, "The King of Rio" went undefeated for 10 years until he ran into a counter shot from Conor McGregor, crashing his first title reign in 2015. All in all, Aldo won eight title fights in the weight class with wins over the likes of Frankie Edgar (twice), Chad Mendes (twice) and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung.
Former featherweight champ and current BMF titleholder Max Holloway did go 2-0 against Aldo, ending his second title reign in 2017, etching his own name in the history books. But like Volkanovski, the fighting Hawaiian made sure to give Aldo his flowers as the greatest featherweight of all time, too.
“The man got eight title fights, I got five title wins," Holloway said of Aldo's career at UFC 276 media day back in 2022. "Until somebody can beat his records as a champion, with eight title wins, then they can consider themselves the GOAT at featherweight. I’ve got five to beat here against Alex to get my sixth title win. This is the cherry on top. It’s going to be amazing... Jose Aldo is the best featherweight of all time.”
Having closed the door on featherweight years ago, Jose Aldo comes out of retirement for one final title run at bantamweight this weekend at UFC 301.
Who is the featherweight GOAT in your book?
