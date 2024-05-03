UFC 301 Free Live Stream Results & Highlights - Pantoja vs. Erceg
(Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
UFC 301 doesn't have much name value. In fact, its headlining bout features one of the most low-profile PPV matchups since Amanda Nunes fought Felicia Spencer back in 2020. What it does well, however, is provide fights that should be action-packed (on paper).
In the marquee fight, Alexandre Pantoja looks to make his second title defense against the surging Steve Erceg. 'The King of Rio' José Aldo returns in the co-main spot, taking on fearsome striker Jonathan Martinez. On the undercard, it's all prospects as Vitor Petrino takes a step up in competition against Anthony Smith, Michel Pereira returns, Joanderson Brito collides with Jack Shore, and the ever-dangerous Elves Brener tackles Kyrgyzstan's Myktybek Orolbai.
MMAKnockout is here to provide you with live results & highlights for UFC 301. This space will go live at 6 pm, Saturday, May 4.
UFC 301 Live Results & Highlights
Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas
Alessandro Costa def. Kevin Borjas via TKO (Leg kicks to Ground & Pound)
Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
Ismael Bonfim def. Vinc Pichel via DECISION (Unanimous 30-27x3)
Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite
Dione Barbosa def. Ernesta Kareckaite via DECISION (Unanimous 29-28x3)
Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Mauricio Ruffy def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (R1, Flying Knee & Punches)
Drakkar Klose vs. Joaquim Silva
Drakkar Klose def. Joaquim Silva via DECISION (Unanimous)
Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Myktybek Orolbai def. Elves Brener via DECISION (Unanimous 29-27)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo
Iasmin Lucindo def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via DECISION (Unanimous 30-27x3)
Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore
Joanderson Brito def. Jack Shore via TKO (R2, Doctor's Stoppage (Shore split shin)
Paul Craig vs. Ciao Borralho
Ciao Borralho def. Paul Craig via KO (R2, Punch)
Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria
Michel Pereira def. Ihor Potieria via SUBMISSION (R1, Guillotine Choke)
Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino
Anthony Smith def. Vitor Petrino via SUBMISSION (R1, Guillotine Choke)
Jonathan Martinez vs. José Aldo
José Aldo def. Jonathan Martinez via DECISION (Unanimous 30-27x3)
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg
Alexandre Pantoja def. Steve Erceg via DECISION (Unanimous)
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC and MMA