UFC Rankings Update: José Aldo Rejoins Top 10; Should Steve Erceg Be #1 Contender?
The new fighter rankings are in after UFC 301.
While not the most stacked card on paper, the UFC's return to Rio de Janeiro had its moments, from a Brazilian Conor McGregor to champ Alexandre Pantoja's razor-close decision win over flyweight 'Rocky' Steve Erceg. Also on the card was "The King of Rio", Jose Aldo, who showed out for his home crowd, outboxing top contender Jonathan Martinez in his return to MMA.
Outside the defending champion Pantoja, there were seven ranked fighters on UFC 301. As of Tuesday, there are now ten. See how things have shaken up in each division in this latest UFC rankings update.
José Aldo Returns to Bantamweight Top-10
With a win over the #12-ranked Jonathan Martinez, Jose Aldo cracked the top 10 for the first time in two years, landing at #8 in the bantamweight division. Martinez dropped to #14 after being overtaken by the unranked former champion. Aldo takes up the spot of his former foe, Rob Font.
Steve Erceg Moves Up in Rank, Despite Highly Contested Loss
#10 contender Steve Erceg nearly walked out of UFC 301 with the world title. But, a fight-costing mistake in round 5 likely prevented him from doing so as Pantoja remained the flyweight champion in a controversial decision result.
While Erceg didn't get the nod from the judges on fight night, he did move up one spot in the UFC flyweight rankings, replacing Tim Elliott at #9. Hey, it's something, but former title challenger Chael Sonnen believes Erceg has an argument to be the #1 contender after pushing Pantoja to the limit.
"Pantoja was ranked number one as champion. He will remain number one as champion. Erceg is ranked number 10. He could go as high as number two," Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. "Now believe me, they won't do it. They won't do it 'cause they don't have the balls to do it in the rankings room. They'll say, well you know, the politics are this, we want the guy ranked #2 that can get the fight, 'cause we gotta try to build a fight. All things that they are not supposed to do, they'll go, 'Sorry, I'm not gonna give it to a guy that just had the fight, 'cause they're not gonna rematch it.' So, just for that reason alone, they won't put him there.
"But, if you go to a meeting, you say, 'Alright, well show me a 125lber that you believe that can beat Erceg that isn't named Pantoja...' They also won't be able to do that. I only said it not just to give the rankings room a hard time because they lack knowledge and integrity. I do that because that's how high Erceg could go. And even though the reality is he's gonna come in number six or even number five, he's still gonna move up four to five spots."
Sonnen was a few numbers off his early prediction, but he maintains that Erceg is an elite flyweight who deserves more credit for his performance.
"I don't know if you could find anybody in history that in defeat, could and should go all the way to number two," Sonnen said of Erceg. "We found the two best guys and we put 'em in a contest with each other. I just wanna say that because Erceg did such a good job."
Michel Pereira Debuts in Middleweight Rankings, Caio Borralho Forces Paul Craig From Rankings
There was some movement in the middleweight division following UFC 301. Michel Pereira debuted in the rankings at #13 for styling on fellow prospect Ihor Potieira, submitting him in the first round. Also at 185lbs, #14-ranked Caio Borralho moved up to #12 following his win over Paul Craig, who was booted from the top-15 in this latest update.
22 year-old Iasmin Lucindo outclassed a former title challenger in Karolina Kowalkiewicz to enter the women's strawweight rankings at #13. Poland's Kowalkiewicz is on the brink of leaving at #15.
Other notable changes in the rankings: Michael Chandler replaces #6 Beneil Dariush, Jack Hermansson moves to #9, Khamzat Chimaev to #10 at middleweight.
