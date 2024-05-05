UFC 301 News: Debut Fighter Compared to Young Conor McGregor After Flawless KO
Welcome to the UFC, Mauricio Ruffy.
The Brazilian prospect did enough to secure a contract on Dana White's Contender Series last fall. At UFC 301, he showed that he truly belongs fighting among the best in the world's premier MMA promotion.
Ruffy, 30, made his UFC debut on home soil against lightweight veteran Jamie Mullarkey, and it didn't take long to determine who the better striker was. Ruffy applied pressure on Mullarkey, managing his distance well as he opened up his arsenal against the Australian.
Clipping right hands and spinning back kicks, Ruffy had all that and more in his bag of tricks as he continuously landed on Mullarkey in the opening round. Mullarkey tried his best to stand his ground, rushing in to get respect, but Ruffy's boxing defense proved too good as he covered up along the cage.
Ruffy replaced his effective defense with even more offense, rocking Mullarkey with strikes moments after getting a slick scissor trip.
Ruffy landed a brutal right hand and then a jumping knee on Mullarkey, sending him tumbling down to the canvas.
The bloodied Mullarkey got back up to his feet only to receive further punishment from the Brazilian bruiser as he put the finishing touches on an incredible performance, TKO'ing Mullarkey late in the round. Ruffy shrugged, wondering why the referee took so long to stop the contest.
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier labelled Ruffy's UFC debut a "flawless victory," and Din Thomas also saw shades of Conor McGregor in the lightweight newcomer.
"I'm making comparisons tonight," Thomas said on the UFC 301 broadcast. "I said it yesterday when I heard there was something special about this Ruffy kid and when I look at him now, I'm making a comparison to a young Conor McGregor. The way he is piecing this guy up, the way he's so accurate in his instincts, it reminds me of a young Conor."
After showcasing a similar fighting style to Conor McGregor, Ruffy used his time on the mic to send a a stern warning UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev before he stepped out of the Octagon.
"I have a message for Islam Makhachev. Enjoy your days at the top. I know you're upset because I beat your friend, but enjoy your days because a new king is coming," Ruffy said through a translator in his post-fight interview."
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC and MMA