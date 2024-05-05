UFC 301 News: Anthony Smith Causes Massive Upset, Submits Vitor Petrino in Brazil
Anthony Smith has defied the oddsmakers yet again by submitting Vitor Petrino at UFC 301.
The undefeated Petrino started aggressive, prodding at Smith's high guard with a heavy jab, and clubbing over the sides with his winging overhand right and left hook. The two fighters traded leg kicks, but Smith seemed to be getting the better shots in.
Eventually, Petrino thundered into Smith with a pair of body shots before clamping his hands around Smith's hips. 'Lionheart' assumed a guillotine, but Petrino didn't react; instead, the Brazilian giant picked up Smith and slammed him to the canvas, where he ended up tapping to Smith's tight submission.
"There's levels to this s***," Smith insisted in his post-fight interview that Petrino was a victim of his hubris. The Texas-born fighter scored his 38th career victory, his 16th by submission, and surprisingly, his only finish by guillotine.
