UFC 301 News: José Aldo Puts on Classic Performance, Out-Classes Jonathan Martinez
José Aldo was clinical in his dismantling of Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301.
'The King of Rio' returned from a two-year break from MMA to take on the #12 ranked Martinez. A slight underdog, Aldo utilised his improved boxing, paired with his elite takedown defense and leg kick defense, to completely shut Martinez down across three rounds. 'Dragon' didn't have an answer to the boxing or checked leg kicks.
In his post-fight interview, Aldo highlighted that he isn't done yet, and will negotiate with the UFC to see about fighting again - with his eyes set on championship gold.
José Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez Live Round by Round
Round one was tentative for both fighters as they found their range and timing. Aldo's boxing looked sharp, aided by his foray into professional boxing. What hadn't faded for Aldo was his timing on checking leg kicks --- Martinez' deadliest weapon was quickly becoming nullified. Aldo appeared to take the first round, but there was a feeling that Martinez could make an adjustment.
Aldo's feather-duster lead hand was causing issues for Martinez in round two. 'Dragon' clinched Aldo against the fence, mixing the martial arts. Aldo rocked Martinez with a looping punch, it's starting to fire up as both fighters go hell for leather. Martinez gets unconventional with spinning techniques, hoping to catch Aldo off-guard. Aldo steals round two, and Martinez starts to bite badly on Aldo's feints.
Martinez looked desperate in the third and final round, but it came as a detriment when Aldo squared up and clubbed him over the top of the head with a left hook. Aldo's shot put Martinez on skates, Aldo followed, and dumped his foe on the canvas, where he spent the remainder of the fight in Martinez' guard.
Aldo wins: 30-27, 30-27, 30-27
