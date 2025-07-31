MMA Knockout

Teddy Atlas names UFC's best boxer and praises Alex Pereira’s 'beautiful' left hook

Teddy Atlas has his pick for who he thinks qualifies as the best boxer in the UFC.

Being the best boxer might be a redundant argument until you consider UFC's pay structure compared to boxing. Fighters like Conor McGregor and Francis Ngannou made generational wealth when they made the jump to the ring, even in defeat.

As such, the question of 'Who's the best boxer' always resurfaces, and even legendary boxing trainer, cornerman, and commentator Atlas is partial to joining the debate...

Teddy Atlas names outspoken UFC champ as his best boxer

Speaking with BetVictor Online Casinos on behalf of MMA Knockout, Atlas named his best UFC pugilist.

"Topuria, I think," Atlas said. "I think there was a day that Max Holloway was up there. There was a few guys. Poirier was always up there, you know, Gaethje. . . . They've come a long way [UFC], They're always tough and they're always physical, but in their expertise, they've come a real long way. And Topuria is real proof of that.

"He is the top guy. If I walked into a room and I didn't notice that they weren't wearing shoes and I didn't know who they were... And I saw Topuria at work, I would say for that moment, 'Hey, who's that fighter?' I wouldn't say who's that UFC fighter? I say, 'Who's that fighter? Who's that boxer? He is very good."

Topuria likely owes his success to his unique training regimen. Instead of solely focusing on MMA, 'El Matador' trains specific arts and then blends them.

This means training boxing with a boxing coach or at a boxing gym, versus focusing on a watered-down boxing curriculum on a particular day at an MMA gym.

Teddy Atlas: Alex Pereira's left hook a thing of beauty

As an added bonus, Atlas heaped praise on Alex Pereira's left hook.

"I think that Pereira has the best left hook," Atlas added. "He has a good left hook, whether it's a counter left hook or a lead left hook. It is short, it is powerful, it is accurate, it is beautiful. . . . Pereira's got as good a left hook as you can ever see."

