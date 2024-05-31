UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier Weigh-In Live Stream Results
Weigh-in day has finally arrived for UFC 302, which takes place this Saturday (June 1) at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
UFC 302: Conor McGregor Cooks Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev in All-Time Rant
The weigh-ins will see 24 fighters step onto the scale today (May 31) in Las Vegas ahead of the stacked 12-fight card scheduled to take place tomorrow night.
The card’s main event is lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, who previously held the promotion's interim title but failed to claim undisputed UFC gold in matchups with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.
The co-main event is an exciting middleweight matchup between Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland, who is competing for the first time since he lost his title to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297.
The main card includes another middleweight bout between Kevin Holland and Michał Oleksiejczuk, and heavyweight grapplers Jailton Almeida and Alexandr Romanov will also square off after Randy Brown and Elizeu Zaleski open the PPV action with their welterweight contest.
UFC 302: Kevin Holland Offered Fight with MMA Legend - ‘I Was Gonna Smoke Him'
The prelims for UFC 302 are also loaded with fantastic matchups, including the the middleweight bout featuring Roman Kopylov and César Almeida. The early prelims are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET tomorrow night, and before that we’ve got live results from the weigh-ins starting at 9:00 a.m. ET today as well as a live stream courtesy of the UFC.
Make sure to check back with MMA Knockout this weekend for comprehensive coverage of UFC 302, including live results from the event and video highlights of all the action.
Main Card: (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier – For the UFC Lightweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa
• Kevin Holland vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk
• Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov
• Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Preliminary Card: (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Roman Kopylov vs. César Almeida
• Niko Price vs. Alex Morono
• Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
• Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)
• Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez
• Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards
• André Lima vs. Mitch Raposo
UFC Urged to Pull 'Switcheroo' and Book Nick Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson in Abu Dhabi
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.