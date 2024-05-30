UFC 302: Conor McGregor Cooks Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev in All-Time Rant
About UFC 302... Conor McGregor has gone off the rails once again.
The former two-division UFC Champion has never shied away from a little banter with his fellow fighters, especially when it's on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, the perfect platform for "The Notorious" to pick a fight or start a rivalry with just about anyone.
Ahead of McGregor's return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, the world looks first to the lightweight division this weekend with pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev defending his title against former interim champ and McGregor-slayer Dustin Poirier.
With Makhachev being a teammate of the Irishman's rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, Poirier initially had McGregor's support in the lead-up to the fight in Newark... keyword: had.
In a recent stream with DuelBits, McGregor originally picked his three-time opponent to come out as the new champion by knockout, but as of late last night, that prediction has swiftly changed its course after a swipe at Makhachev, ironically enough.
And no, what McGregor has to say is far from family-friendly or better yet, squeaky clean, unlike his opinion of the Dagestani champion.
"Yous absolute scruffy f**** I'm sick of yous," McGregor posted a picture of Makhachev, pointing at his left ankle for what he claims is a staph infection. "Wash your f****** self! Wash your clothes! Wash your mats! And do it f****** everyday you scruffy c***s.
"Staph again. This inbred however lives with Staph. This team is infested, make no mistake. Scruff balls. Whatever ya's are into, I suppose. He still subs Dustin in the 1st," McGregor wrote, switching his pick from Poirier to Makhachev.
A campaigner for his own custom set of "U.S. Dollar Bill" trunks in his upcoming return fight, UFC superstar McGregor took another dig at the other half of the UFC 302 headliner in "The Diamond" Poirier, who finally gets his wish to wear floral shorts on fight night.
"Tampax pants," McGregor said of Poirier's new UFC fight kit. "Perfect for a bloodied up p****."
The design of Poirier's shorts do have an uncanny resemblance to Tampax's packaging, which is a leading tampon brand. McGregor deleted all of his tweets except his tampon one, which you can find below.
"We kind of [have] been talking about it because they had a couple different designs," Poirier told MMA Junkie regarding how his floral shorts design came to be. "We tweaked a couple of things, added more color, always more color. Put some diamonds in it, and we came out with the final one we agreed on. But to see them and have them in person is pretty cool."
Fans will get to see if Poirier can finally claim undisputed UFC gold when he steps into the cage with Makhachev on Saturday night, and at the end of the month McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon at UFC 303 in Las Vegas.
