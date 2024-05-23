UFC 304 News: Belal Muhammad Sends Chilling Warning to Leon Edwards
Belal Muhammad believes he has Leon Edwards all figured out.
Though it may have taken a while, the #2 UFC Welterweight contender gets his chance at gold against champion Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 304 on July 27th.
Muhammad has been within distance of a title shot for more than two years now, having beaten top contenders Vicente Luque, Sean Brady, and Gilbert Burns. 'Remember The Name's' name value wasn't enough to guarantee his title shot despite a lengthy nine-fight winning streak. He'll have the opportunity to make up lost time against Edwards in Manchester.
"This was like literally the biggest mistake of his life," Muhammad told MMA Fighting of Edwards making him wait for this title fight. "Dragging this fight on as long as possible because I'm getting better every single day. I'm not a guy that stays outta the gym. .... Even when I trained for the back-up role, I'll show you text messages where I sent my boys like could we do film study? .... So, now I'm having back-to-back-to-back camps all on you. I'm growing my own skills to your weaknesses. The worst thing you could have did is gimme more time. ....On July 27th, I'm gonna be the best form that I've ever been, and that's gonna be your worst nightmare."
Belal Muhammad Trains With Khabib Nurmagomedov Ahead of UFC 304
It's a tall order to take on Edwards, who is widely regarded as one of the most well-rounded fighters in the UFC. To prepare for such a feat, Muhammad has been under the tutelage of none other than 'The Eagle' Khabib Nurmagomedov - who has been at Nick Catone Fitness helping Islam Makhachev prepare for Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.
It's clear Muhammad is looking to make an impact in his title fight rematch this July.
Will Belal Muhammad pull off the title upset at UFC 304?
