UFC 304: Paddy Pimblett Blasts ‘Mad Cat’ Bobby Green: ‘You Wanted Clout Off Me'
It seems like everybody in the UFC wants to fight Paddy Pimblett nowadays.
Just outside the Top 15 rankings of the lightweight division lies Liverpool's top prospect Pimblett, who has yet to taste defeat in the UFC. Coming up on fight number six at UFC 304, Pimblett draws his most dangerous (and highest ranked) opponent to date in Bobby "King" Green.
Bursting onto the UFC scene in 2021, Pimblett has been one of the promotion's most sought-after names in post-fight interviews. In the last month, Pimblett heard call-outs from fellow lightweights Chase Hooper, Renato Moicano and of course, Green, who had this to say after beating Jim Miller:
"Paddy, how dare you?" Green said post-fight at UFC 300. "You slimy, sugary little snake. How dare you say my name? I'm coming up to you, July, I'll come to your backyard with your people and kick your [expletive]."
Pimblett was caught a bit off guard by Green's moment on the mic, but the Brit would entertain the fight with Green for UFC 304 as it takes place in Manchester of all places. Pimblett recently fired back at Green for suggesting he started their ongoing banter.
"I'll be honest, I wanted to fight Moicano," Pimblett told The Mac Life. "I wanted to fight rank 10. Moicano's funny, lad. We'd have a good little buildup where Bobby is just a bellend. He's a proper tool, lad. He's a proper weapon. The funniest one is he says, he mentioned me. I didn't mention you, you mentioned me first. So, then I mentioned you, you little sausage."
"Everyone talks about me, so it's all the same, but he's just a proper tool, lad. I think he's a proper s*** human being. He's just a proper w***er. If he's saying that I mentioned him firstly, he's just lying. Why would I mention you? Why would I mention Bobby Green, lad?"
Green is another step up in competition for Pimblett as "The Baddy" continues his ascent up the stacked lightweight division. Pimblett defeated Tony Ferguson in his last fight, and a consecutive win over a household name like Green's may be the push he needs to skirt up the rankings and position himself for a top contender bout.
"He looks like a rapper, but he can box," Pimblett said of Green. "Comes out with loads of fake jewelry on like a proper nineties rapper. He's out with fake jeans on and f****** seven rings and just like - crap, what are you doing? What are you up to? You mad cat.... But, as I say, he been talking s*** already. I haven't even done an interview yet. It's the first interview I've done and it's like I never mentioned you first. Let's just get that straight. Bobby, you mentioned me, you wanted clout off me, you little nit."
Paddy Pimblett, a grappler at heart, went on to assess the striking game of Bobby Green. That'd be the area if anywhere Green holds the advantage over Pimblett as "King" owns 11 wins by KO/TKO, as opposed to Pimblett's five. That being said, Pimblett likes his chances in a stand-up battle against Green.
"He's got very good striking. He's got good hands, but his chin's gone after what happened with Jalin Turner. So, Jim Miller's not no knockout artist, he wobbled him once or twice in that fight on UFC 300 and I think that is off Jalin Turner absolutely obliterating Bobby Green's skull into the canvas. The striking's very good. His takedown defense is good and that's what he's kind of trying to do. He just kind trying use his takedown defense to keep it on the feet 'cause he thinks he allowed to strike with me. But as I say, his chin's gone. So strike with me, we'll see what happens."
"I can see me knocking him out," Pimblett added. "I can see me submitting him."
