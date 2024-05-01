UFC Flyweight Claims He Can Beat up Israel Adesanya: ‘I’m Undefeated in the Streets'
(Photo: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports)
Manel Kape couldn't care less about weight classes.
The UFC Flyweight contender made headlines this week for suggesting he can do more than hold his own against one of the absolute best fighters in the world. And no, Kape (19-6) isn't talking about the upcoming 125-lb title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg; instead, he'd revisit his rivalry with former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.
The two stars crossed paths at last year's UFC 293 press conference in Sydney, Australia. Tensions rose after Kape called out Adesanya's teammate Kai Kara-France, talking trash about him not making it to their fight. While onstage, Kape threw a water bottle before Adesanya stood up to confront the flyweight.
"Look at this little midget trying to f*** with me!" Adesanya said in his heated argument with Kape. "I will f****** bury you."
The verbal altercation eventually died down, but Kape's dislike of Adesanya has not. To this day, the ranked flyweight is confident he could take on Adesanya despite their massive difference in size. Kape made this loud and clear on 'The Jaxxon Podcast'.
"I'm undefeated in the streets, man. I don't give a f***," Kape said, when asked if he could beat Adesanya in a street fight [h/t: Champ RDS]. "I'm under [six feet]. I beat already many, many, many guys of his [size] I don't give a f***.
"I don't give a f***. I'm stabbing him, maybe," Kape joked.
The 6'4 Adesanya stands way taller than the 5'5 Kape and has at least 70lbs on "Starboy". While there are weight classes in MMA for a reason, size doesn't matter much for Kape when it comes to fighting outside the Octagon.
"I think, bro? You crazy," Kape added, when questioned about his bold claim. "I'm thinking, put him in front of me in the streets, and we're gonna see. It's everything in the streets... MMA. [Adesanya is] pretty good. I'm pretty good too, bro."
RIZIN staple Manel Kape entered the UFC in 2021 and won four straight fights after dropping his first two to Alexandre Pantoja and Matheus Nicolau. However, Kape has had a run of bad luck recently, as numerous fight cancellations have plagued his career.
On the other hand, Israel Adesanya is considered one of the greatest middleweights to ever step into the promotion. Adesanya did lose in his last fight against Sean Strickland at UFC 293, but beat many contenders on his road to the championship and first, long title reign.
If you use any quotes from this article, please leave a H/T to Sports Illustrated's MMA Knockout with a link back to this article.
