UFC News: Champion Ilia Topuria Teases Date for Spain Fight Card
Ilia Topuria’s dream of headlining a UFC event in Spain may be close to becoming a reality.
UFC News: Former Champ Rose Namajunas Headlines Fight Night in Denver
Unbeaten across his 15-fight pro career, Topuria claimed the featherweight belt from longtime champion Alexander Volkanovski with a second-round knockout when the pair met at UFC 298 in Anaheim, CA.
Details for the 27-year-old’s first title defense are still up in the air, but “El Matador” claims that the plans for a UFC event in Spain are already in motion.
¨I already have a date for UFC Spain 😎¨- Ilia Topuria via X
Born in West Germany to Georgian parents, Topuria moved to Spain as a teenager and has proudly represented both Georgia and Spain throughout his combat sports career.
UFC 303: Ian Garry Provides Update on Colby Covington, Other Contenders: ‘They’re Running'
“El Matador” was granted his Spanish citizenship in the months following his UFC title win and was also able to bring his belt to Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, and if there is a date in mind for UFC Spain the news comes shortly after Dana White’s announcement that the promotion will be holding fewer UFC Apex events in the future.
A third UFC Paris event has already been confirmed for September, and perhaps White and the UFC brass are hoping to capitalize on Topuria’s considerable star power by booking a rematch with Volkanovski or a fight with 'BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway for the promotion’s first card in Spain.
UFC: Aljamain Sterling Declares Sean O'Malley's Coach "Eligible for These Hands"
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.