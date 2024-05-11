UFC News: Chase Hooper Mauls Viacheslav Borshchev, Calls Out Paddy Pimblett
Chase Hooper stunned fans at UFC St. Louis by completely dismantling and submitting Viacheslav Borshchev in the night's featured prelim.
Hooper not only submitted Borshchev with a D'Arce Choke in round two, but he dropped 'Slava Claus' in round one. Not many fans or pundits gave Hooper much of a chance on the feet against Borshchev, who is known for his vicious boxing.
After some tentative action in the first round, it was clear Borshchev was apprehensive of Hooper's takedowns. 'Slava Claus' paid dearly for his caution when Hooper dipped low and winged an overhand left straight into his jaw, dropping him to the ground. Hooper followed his foe to the floor as the crowd roared, and a bewildered commentary team tried to comprehend what they were seeing.
The rest of round one was all Hooper, who rained down ground and pound and nearly submitted his adversary in the dying seconds. In round two, Hooper quickly found mount again and began to maul Borshchev with elbows, creating a huge haematoma above his forehead. Hooper eventually applied a crucifix position on Borshchev before finding a D'Arce Choke. Borshchev tapped, and the rest is history.
Hooper made the most of the live crowd by calling out Paddy Pimblett for a fight at lightweight:
"There’s a certain British fellow (Paddy Pimblett) at 155," Hooper said. "I didn’t like his performance against a legend (Tony Ferguson)"
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.