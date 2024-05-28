UFC News: Dustin Poirier Fights 2 Opponents at UFC 302
When Dustin Poirier faces Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 on June 1, he'll be battling not just his opponent but also some overwhelming statistics.
Ranking as high as +2200, Poirier's status as an underdog isn't made any easier by a so-called 'curse' which has befallen many fighters before him.
We are referring to the over-35 curse, a UFC-specific statistic that has gripped the lighter men's divisions. Male fighters aged 35 and above in the welterweight division or below have a record of 2-24 in world title fights. Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley owns those sole victories.
Name
Weight Class
Age
Defeated by
Joseph Benavidez
FLW
35
Deiveson Figueiredo
Joseph Benavidez
FLW
35
Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo
FLW
35
Brandon Moreno
Urijah Faber
BW
35
Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz
BW
35
Henry Cejudo
TJ Dillashaw
BW
36
Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo
BW
36
Aljamain Sterling
Kenny Florian
FW
37
José Aldo
Frankie Edgar
FW
37
Max Holloway
Korean Zombie
FW
35
Alex Volkanovski
Josh Emmett
FW
37
Yair Rodriguez
Alex Volkanovski
FW
35
Ilia Topuria
Tony Ferguson
LW
36
Justin Gaethje
Michael Chandler
LW
35
Charles Oliveira
Alex Volkanovski
LW
35
Islam Makhachev
Justin Gaethje (BMF)
LW
35
Max Holloway
Pat Miletich
WW
35
Carlos Newton
Gil Castilo
WW
37
Matt Hughes
Demian Maia
WW
39
Tyron Woodley
Jorge Masvidal
WW
35
Kamaru Usman
Jorge Masvidal
WW
36
Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman
WW
35
Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman
WW
35
Leon Edwards
Colby Covington
WW
35
Leon Edwards
This means that if Poirier defeats Makhachev at UFC 302, he'll become the first ever lightweight fighter to win a title at 35 years-of-age. He'll also be the only fighter to win a title after losing in their first two attempts.
UFC history can be made at UFC 302, and if anybody's going to do it, 'The Diamond' is a prime candidate.
