MMA Knockout

UFC News: Dustin Poirier Fights 2 Opponents at UFC 302

Poirier fights much more than Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.

Mathew Riddle

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

When Dustin Poirier faces Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 on June 1, he'll be battling not just his opponent but also some overwhelming statistics.

Ranking as high as +2200, Poirier's status as an underdog isn't made any easier by a so-called 'curse' which has befallen many fighters before him.

Dustin Poirier: Islam Makhachev Underestimating 'The Diamond' at UFC 302

We are referring to the over-35 curse, a UFC-specific statistic that has gripped the lighter men's divisions. Male fighters aged 35 and above in the welterweight division or below have a record of 2-24 in world title fights. Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley owns those sole victories.

(view below for a full table of over-35 losses, welterweight & below)

Name

Weight Class

Age

Defeated by

Joseph Benavidez

FLW

35

Deiveson Figueiredo

Joseph Benavidez

FLW

35

Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo

FLW

35

Brandon Moreno

Urijah Faber

BW

35

Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz

BW

35

Henry Cejudo

TJ Dillashaw

BW

36

Aljamain Sterling

Henry Cejudo

BW

36

Aljamain Sterling

Kenny Florian

FW

37

José Aldo

Frankie Edgar

FW

37

Max Holloway

Korean Zombie

FW

35

Alex Volkanovski

Josh Emmett

FW

37

Yair Rodriguez

Alex Volkanovski

FW

35

Ilia Topuria

Tony Ferguson

LW

36

Justin Gaethje

Michael Chandler

LW

35

Charles Oliveira

Alex Volkanovski

LW

35

Islam Makhachev

Justin Gaethje (BMF)

LW

35

Max Holloway

Pat Miletich

WW

35

Carlos Newton

Gil Castilo

WW

37

Matt Hughes

Demian Maia

WW

39

Tyron Woodley

Jorge Masvidal

WW

35

Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal

WW

36

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman

WW

35

Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman

WW

35

Leon Edwards

Colby Covington

WW

35

Leon Edwards

This means that if Poirier defeats Makhachev at UFC 302, he'll become the first ever lightweight fighter to win a title at 35 years-of-age. He'll also be the only fighter to win a title after losing in their first two attempts.

UFC 302 Preview: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, Strickland vs. Costa

UFC history can be made at UFC 302, and if anybody's going to do it, 'The Diamond' is a prime candidate.


Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Published
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com