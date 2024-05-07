Dustin Poirier: Islam Makhachev Underestimating 'The Diamond' at UFC 302
Perennial lightweight contender Dustin Poirier feels he's being disrespected by Islam Makhachev ahead of their title clash at UFC 302.
Poirier, a +400 underdog in this fight, is 35 years old and 0-2 in past title fights. 'The Diamond' believes UFC 302 is his last shot at UFC gold, and that the champ Makhachev could be underestimating his skills in the buildup:
"I kind of feel like some of the stuff he says , he might not [be respecting me]." Poirier told The MMA Hour on May 6. "But I'm going to put my hands on this guy. I'm coming in there to hurt him. This is my last shot. Mom's spaghetti - let's go."
Makhachev made headlines recently by comparing his style of fighting to Poirier's and how the Dagestani could make it look 'easy':
"Dustin, he is a warrior, [a] legend," Makhachev told TMZ on April 28. "He has more than anybody experience in this sport. But his problem is his style. .... His weak point is wrestling and grappling, and I have the key for the easy fight. And if I follow the plan, I can beat him easy. My style and Khabib's style, it's [the] worst style for Dustin."
Islam Makhachev Called out by Ferocious UFC 301 Fighter
Debuting Brazilian striker Mauricio Ruffy made a lasting impression at UFC 301 last weekend. 'One Shot' thoroughly dismantled UFC vet. Jamie Mullarkey, styling on the Aussie with scissor sweeps, jumping knees and crippling boxing --- eventually knocking him out in the first round.
The UFC 301 broadcast team compared Ruffy to a young Conor McGregor with his Karateka stance and blasé approach to striking. UFC CEO Dana White lauded Ruffy on X, and the UFC fanbase rallied behind the flashy Brazilian. Ruffy made the most of his debut by calling out the lightweight champion:
"I have a message for Islam Makhachev. Enjoy your days at the top. I know you're upset because I beat your friend [Raimond Magomedaliev], but enjoy your days because a new king is coming," Ruffy said through a translator in his post-fight interview.
Being unranked, Ruffy likely isn't on Makhachev's radar just yet. But with such a successful debut, he could receive some favorable matchmaking and make the ranks very soon.
