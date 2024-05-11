UFC News: Hometown Hero Charles Johnson Floors Opponent en Route to Upset Victory
There's nothing like winning in your own backyard.
UFC Flyweight Charles Johnson did just that at UFC St. Louis. After fighting in the UFC Apex for the majority of his UFC career, Johnson made sure to show out in front of his home crowd at the packed Enterprise Center.
Round-by-Round
Johnson would take on former Cage Warriors Champion Jake Hadley in his return to the Octagon. It was a slow start for Johnson in the first round as opposed to the aggressive Hadley, but "InnerG" picked up the pace as each minute ticked by.
In the second round, Johnson shined the most in the striking department while defending takedowns from Hadley. Johnson's volume gave Hadley some problems, and later in the round, the St. Louis native sent Hadley down to the canvas with a devastating right hand. Johnson followed it up with ground and pound, but Hadley survived to see the end of the round.
Hadley looked to close the distance for a takedown in round three. Still, Johnson's takedown defense proved too good as he continued striking. "White Kong" tried to seize Johnson's back, to no avail.
Another big right hand from Johnson got Hadley's attention as the Brit eyed another takedown, which he didn't get. The flyweights would hear the final bell after 15 minutes of closely-contested action. It'd be Johnson who got his hand raised by unanimous decision, taking rounds 2 and 3 in the eyes of the judges.
"Saint Louis, I love y'all... I'm back home with the UFC!" Johnson said in his post-fight interview. "Everybody know I'm the best 5 round flyweight in the world. I'm stuck in a 3 round format.
I'm trying to work on that, y'all. I know I make y'all a little scared at times, but don't worry about it. These dudes can't f*** with me, alright? I worked too hard. Listen, we want a number next. We want ranking and y'all see what I can do? This is second fight, it's packed in here. Let's go, UFC. Put me
on."
That's two wins in a row for Charles Johnson. The flyweight prospect recently re-signed with the UFC after bouncing 15-0 Azat Maksum from the ranks of the undefeated in February.
