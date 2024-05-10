UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Nascimento How to Watch, TV Channel, Full Card & Betting Odds
The UFC returns Saturday night with a rare non-Apex event in St. Louis. Heavyweights collide with the potential to entertain eager fans in attendance and at home, and prolific finishers vie to steal the limelight on the undercard.
The main event will be a five-round affair featuring a ranked heavyweight matchup between Derrick Lewis (27-12 MMA, 18-10 UFC) and Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC). Lewis has lost four of his last five and hasn't sniffed a winning streak since late 2019. Before this he won four in a row, including a knockout against Curtis Blaydes in February 2021.
Nascimento made his UFC debut in May 2020 after a successful DWCS appearance in Aug. 2019 and has won three of his last four fights. He also defeated Don'Tale Mayes in Nov. 2023 in Brazil, which took place on the same card as Lewis' main event loss against Jailton Almeida.
Meanwhile, in the co-main event, hometown favorite Joaquin Buckley (18-6 MMA, 8-4 UFC) will continue to stay active in 2024 when he takes on Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC). Buckley most recently won in March against Vicente Luque at UFC Atlantic City, which increased his winning streak to three.
The undercard features a plethora of rising prospects looking to make their name in the UFC as top contenders or names to watch in the future, arguably making it the most in-depth and contender-friendly Fight Night card thus far in 2024.
UFC Fight Night St. Louis Predictions: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Who Is Part of the UFC St. Louis Lineup, and What Are the Current Betting Odds?
UFC St. Louis, also known as UFC Fight Night 159, features 13 fights beginning at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN in the U.S. before transitioning to main card action beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
Below is the bout order and current betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday, May 9. This is a reminder that the odds are subject to change after publication and that interested parties should always bet within a limit.
Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
• Main Event: Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (-162) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (+136) – five-rounder
• Welterweight: Joaquin Buckley (-130) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (+110)
• Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield (+225) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-278)
• Lightweight: Diego Ferreira (+380) vs. Mateusz Rębecki (-500)
• Featherweight: Alex Caceres (+180) vs. Sean Woodson (-218)
• Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+205) vs. Robelis Despaigne (-250)
Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
• Lightweight: Chase Hooper (+120) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (-142)
• Lightweight: Terrance McKinney (+140) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-166)
• Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci (-135) vs. Tecia Penington (+114)
• Welterweight: Billy Goff (+136) vs. Trey Waters (-162)
• Flyweight: Charles Johnson (+114) vs. Jake Hadley (-135)
• Welterweight: Jared Gooden (+190) vs. Kevin Jousset (-230)
• Women's flyweight: JJ Aldrich (+114) vs. Veronica Hardy (-135)
