Accelerator Active Energy Celebrates National Champion Livvy Dunne
Fresh off winning LSU's first gymnastics National Championship in program history, NIL superstar Livvy Dunne is now appearing on Accelerator Active Energy billboards across the country to celebrate the occasion.
One of her many NIL brand partners, Accelerator has launched Dunne billboards in four cities - including Dallas-Fort Worth, home of the NCAA gymnastics National Championship - plus Kansas City, Louisville and Minneapolis. In addition, the brand is offering $5 off any Accelerator 12 pack using code "LivvyChamp."
Dunne shared a first look at the Dallas-based billboard on her Snapchat and Accelerator celebrated her National Championship on the brand's Instagram channel.
The National Championship celebration for Dunne is part of a wider out-of-home campaign from Accelerator including their other brand ambassadors Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, fellow gymnast Shilese Jones and Evan Carter of the Texas Rangers.
In addition to Accelerator, Dunne counts Vuori, Leaf Trading Cards, Motorola, Caktus AI, American Eagle and Body Armor, among her NIL partners. Last Summer, Dunne launched The Livvy Fund- in collaboration with official LSU collective Bayou Traditions - to assist female student-athletes in earning new NIL opportunities.
Now a National Champion as senior and with an extra year of eligibility from the COVID-19 pandemic 2020 season, Dunne has a major decision to make: return to LSU for another year of NIL or continue her journey as an influential brand ambassador outside of college sports.
"It definitely makes me want to come back, but I haven't quite thought about it completely," Dunne told TODAY. "I've just been focused on the now and winning this national title, so I'll definitely start thinking about it."