Transfer Portal Star Omoruyi Turns Down $2 Million NIL Offer
Former Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi, a top collegiate basketball player in the transfer portal, reportedly turned down a $2 million Name, Image, and Likeness deal when considering offers. Omoruyi announced this week that he has chosen to transfer to Coach John Calipari's Alabama to exercise his last year of eligibility.
On3’s Joe Tipton reported that Omoruyi had received the offer from a school while going through the portal process. While the school isn’t named, Tipton reported that it was not Alabama.
The center reportedly considered offers from North Carolina, Georgetown, and Kansas State. It’s unclear if any of those schools offered Omoruyi the deal.
Omoruyi was an All-Big Ten selection in 2023 and is a two-time All-Big Ten defensive selection (2023, 2024). He started all 32 games last season, averaging 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. With 93 blocks, it was the most by a Big Ten player in a season since 2018.
The announcement puts Alabama’s scholarship count at 13 players, with one roster spot held for Mark Sears, a senior, who has a stay-or-go NBA Draft decision to make at the end of the month.
Omoruyi’s career at Rutgers includes 121 total games played with 104 starts. The 6’ 11” player is a game-changer on the defensive end, finishing third nationally in the block percentage at 12.72 percent, per KenPom, and has been a top-five rebounder in the Big Ten for the last two seasons.
Omoruyi and the Tide seem to be a match. The program adds an impactful big man who can assist the defense, and Omoruyi can develop his offensive game to improve his draft stock while still chasing a championship.