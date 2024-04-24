Michigan Quarterback McCarthy Signs with ZenWTR Ahead of NFL Draft
Fresh off a National Championship and as he is flying up NFL mock drafts, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has added a new brand partner to his growing portfolio. The projected first-round selection in this week's draft has signed a deal with ZenWTR, joining the likes of NFL stars Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders as brand endorsers for the producers of premium vapor distilled alkaline water.
McCarthy announced his new partnership on Monday with an Instagram collab post with ZenWTR showcasing his training and hydrating ahead of the Draft.
The former Wolverine threw for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions this season while leading Michigan to a 15-0 record and College Football Playoff National Championship. He earned Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, Rose Bowl Game Offensive MVP and Michigan's Most Valuable Player.
"We are ecstatic to welcome JJ McCarthy to the ZenWTR family," said Lance Collins, Founder and CEO of ZenWTR. "His talent, drive, and commitment to making a positive impact resonate deeply with our brand values. Together, we look forward to inspiring fans and consumers alike."
ZenWTR is ultra-pure, vapor distilled water and is the world's ﬁrst and only beverage in a bottle made from 100% Recycled Ocean-Bound plastic. Every ZenWTR bottle is made from up to 5 bottles rescued from at-risk coastal environments, preventing them from reaching and polluting the ocean. ZenWTR is also the world's ﬁrst beverage to be certified plastic negative, as they recover and recycle two times more plastic than they produce.
ZenWTR is backed by celebrity investors, including Travis Kelce, Khloé Kardashian, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, 2 Chainz, Lil Jon, and Kelly Slater.
Prior to declaring for the NFL Draft, McCarthy's NIL portfolio included the likes of partnerships with Alo Yoga, Beats by Dre, KIWICLO, and a promotion for the film "Bob Marley: One Love."
The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night live from Detroit at 8PM ET across ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.