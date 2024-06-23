Florida State 2026 QB Commit Signs NIL Representation
Over the weekend, the Florida State Seminoles gained a commitment from one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 cycle that bumps their number up to four.
Brady Smigiel, ranked as the fifth-best quarterback in his class and No. 43 overall, committed to the defending ACC champions on Saturday. With a top signal caller on board, Florida State can now fill in the other parts of this class around one of the best players in the country.
The upcoming high school junior is wasting no time getting prepared to capitalize on his Name, Image, and Likeness.
Pete Nakos of On3 reports that Smigiel has signed with The Network Advisory to represent him in his NIL endeavors. He'll work directly with Justin J. Giangrande who has represented one of the past top high school recruits in the country and current collegiate athletes.
Living in California, the 2026 QB will be able to take advantage of the favorable NIL rules in that state as he already has amassed nearly 10,000 followers across his different social media accounts.
What opportunities are already on the table are unknown, but it should come as no surprise someone with the profile of Smigiel would get representation in place for when those junctures present themselves.
Giangrande has a strong footprint already in the state of Florida, representing current University of Florida players DJ Lagway, Shemar James, and Tank Hawkins.
That likely will give Smigiel the best opportunity to maximize himself when he eventually shows up to campus ahead of the 2027-28 season with the Seminoles.
He probably won't have to wait until then, though, as top football players across the country are already signing with brands to represent products before even hitting the college field.