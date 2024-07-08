LSU Basketball Star Signs NIL Jersey for Serena Williams Daughter
The LSU Tigers are no strangers to NIL opportunities, but their star Women's Basketball player just got the chance to complete a special one.
The LSU NIL store shared a wholesome moment as Flau'jae Johnson signed a jersey for Olympia Ohanian, the daughter of tennis great Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
In a couple of shared videos, Johnson signs a jersey and gives Olympia a fist bump before sharing a hug in a picture together.
"You absolutely made Olympia's day Flau'Jae, thank you," said the father per the NIL store page."
It's not every day you get to be the hero for the daughter for one of the best, if not the single best, female athletes of all time.
Williams made just under $100 million in winnings alone across 73 career singles titles and 23 doubles titles with her sister Venus Williams.
Johnson has an impressive early resume on the court as well as her virality making her even more popular.
She won the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2023 en route to the Tigers winning the National Championship. Even though she was alongside one of the biggest stars Women's Basketball has seen in Angel Reese, she was able to build her own image. The duo propped each other up instead of taking the limelight.
The guard is known for her intensity on the defensive side of the ball, but is making strides on the offensive side as well. She scored 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 54.1% from the field and 38% from deep as a sophomore. She'll have even more scoring chances this upcoming season as junior.
Adding to her success on the court, LSU was the only school that offered the Georgia native the ability to chase a career in rap music at the same time as her basketball career.
Her first viral moment came back in 2018 when she performed on America's Got Talent. While she didn't win it all back then, she was quickly a fan favorite at just 14 years old.
The 20 year old's music portfolio has grown to include features from stars such as NLE Choppa and fellow Louisana mega star Lil Wayne. Her Spotify page has grown to 592,000 monthly listeners. Her instagram has just under 2 million followers.
She's expected to be the second-highest female NIL earner behind fellow LSU athlete Olivia Dunne.
With Reese now in the WNBA, the spotlight is now soley on Johnson as the leader of the Tigers. Another tournament run could mean even bigger things on the way for the star.