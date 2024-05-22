NIL Star Cavinder Twins Invest in Slate Milk
Miami Hurricanes' basketball duo Haley and Hanna Cavinder continue to expand their robust NIL portfolio with a new investment of their own. The twin sisters announced a new partnership with all-natural protein drink brand Slate Milk to join as investors and ambassadors.
The Cavinders join Slate's roster of athlete investors that includes Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat and Terance Mann of the Los Angeles Clippers.
"Slate Milk presents a unique opportunity to not only invest our own capital but provide our NIL in a way that truly epitomizes our passions on and off the court," Hanna Cavinder said in a statement.
The Cavinders are among the most prolific NIL brand ambassadors, most followed athletes and influential fitness and nutrition advocates in college sports today. They both have rejoined the Miami Hurricanes and will compete together for one last season in 2024-25.
"We are incredibly excited to partner with Haley and Hanna," said Manny Lubin, Co-Founder of Slate. "Haley and Hanna have done a remarkable job of becoming trailblazers in the new NIL partnership culture that we live in. They're hard-working, smart, and we think embody the gritty and underdog mentality we appreciate here at Slate. We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Twins onto the team as both investors and Slate athletes."
The twins have partnered with the likes of Boost Mobile, Champs Sports, Raising Cane’s, Intuit TurboTax, Core Hydration, WWE, PSD Underwear, Six Star Pro Nutrition, Caktus AI, among other NIL brand collaborators.
"The Cavinder Twins will leverage their substantial social media following to promote Slate Milk's products, sharing their passion for health and fitness with their audience" said Alexi Hecht, one of Haley and Hanna's agents from firm ESM. "This partnership reflects Slate's commitment to inspiring and empowering individuals to achieve their best selves through proper nutrition."
The sisters continue the recent trend of college athletes investing their own NIL money into brands. Earlier this month, fellow college basketball stars Flau'jae Johnson of LSU and Deja Kelly of Oregon invested into Bazooka Candy Brands, joining nearly 60 other athletes across the NBA, NFL and MLB.