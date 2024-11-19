UPDATE: Cleveland Cavaliers And Boston Celtics Injury Reports
UPDATE: Caris LeVert, Dean Wade and Issac Okoro have all been ruled out (h/t Tom Withers of The Associated Press).
UPDATE: Payton Pritchard is available.
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in Massachusetts.
A lot of eyes will be on the game due to the fact that they are the two best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Cavs have ruled out Emoni Bates, Max Strus and Dean Wade.
Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill and Issac Okoro are all listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without Anton Watson, Kristaps Porzingis, Drew Peterson and JD Davison.
The Cavs are currently the best team in the NBA with a perfect 15-0 record.
They have gone 7-0 on the road.
Most recently, the Cavs beat LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 128-114.
Darius Garland led the way with 25 points, five rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 7/16 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed (one spot behind the Cavs) with an 11-3 record in 14 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 4-2 in six games at home in Boston).
In their most recent victory, the Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 126-123 in overtime.
2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown led the team with 27 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 8/16 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.