Clippers Announce They’re Releasing Chris Paul
The Clippers announced late Tuesday night that they are releasing star point guard Chris Paul. Paul returned to the Clippers this summer ahead of his final NBA season, but has been cut from the team less than two months into the 2025-26 season.
“We are parting ways with Chris Paul and he will no longer be with the team,” the statement from president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank read. “We will work with him on the next step of his career. Chris is a legendary Clipper who has had a historic career. I want to make one thing very clear. No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance. I accept responsibility for the record we have right now. There are a lot of reasons why we’ve struggled. We’re grateful for the impact Chris has made on the franchise.”
Paul also addressed the news on social media, saying, “Just found out I’m being sent home,” with a peace emoji.
The Clippers have sent Paul home ahead of their game in Atlanta and amid their five-game road trip. The release comes as the Clippers rank No. 14 in the Western Conference with an abysmal 5-16 record.
Paul, 40, is averaging 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game over 15 appearances and no starts this season. His final appearance came in Monday’s loss to the Heat as he scored eight points with three assists.
The 12-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer originally played for the Clippers from 2011-17 before coming back this season. What was supposed to be a celebratory final season with the Clippers has now unceremoniously been cut short as Los Angeles has fallen drastically short of expectations.