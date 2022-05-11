Skip to main content

Bucks Final Injury Report For Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their injury report for Game 5 agains the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening.

For the game, they have finalized their injury report.  

NBA's official injury report 

They will remain without Khris Middleton, while George Hill has been upgraded to available. 

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Celtics won Game 4 in Milwaukee over the weekend.

Each team has won one game on the road and one game at home, so they have been very evenly matched and no one has been able to take any kind of advantage. 

Both teams have also won one game by double-digits and one game by single-digits. 

They are very similar in terms of being elite defensive teams that are also led by superstars (Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo). 

The winner of the series will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals, and face off with the Miami Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers. 

That series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Heat. 

