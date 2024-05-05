Jamal Murray's Absurd Shot Over Rudy Gobert Went Viral In Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing Game 1 of their second-round playoff series in Colorado.
Star point guard Jamal Murray had initially been listed as questionable, but was upgraded to available right before tip-off.
During the second half, the former Kentucky star made an incredible shot over three-time NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert that got a lot of views on social media.
Murray had seven points and three assists while shooting 3/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 22 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Murray uses his hangtime to finish the backwards CIRCUS shot 😲"
Murray had another excellent regular season with averages of 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They are coming off a year where they beat the Timberwolves in the first round (and ultimately won the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat).
In the first round (this season), the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers (in five games).
Murray appeared in every game, and had 32 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 13/28 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in Game 5.
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals.